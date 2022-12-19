News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Transfer portal and recruiting success

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.

M&BR’s Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Steve Clinksdale 00:00-1:06

- Open 1:07-2:21

- Commitments 2:22-9:58

- Feedback: on NIL, portal philosphy, Dante Moore & '24 recruiting. 9:59-28:59

- Transfer portal news 29:00-40:00

- Jalen Carter 40:01-42:47

- Joe Moore Award 42:48-45:02

- Michigan team awards 45:03-51:14

- Portal, recruiting & NIL 51:15-107:24

---

