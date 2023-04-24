News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Transfer portal talk

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Slow news day turns into something different as Michigan football loses two (and basketball one) to the transfer portal. Who replaces AJ Henning & RJ Moten? How do Blake Corum & Donovan Edwards stack up versus the best running back duos of all time at Michigan? How does the pair fare against other tailback tandems from the Big Ten East? Is there a better pair of ball carriers on any team in the country? Also, how does the depth look currently and in the future at halfback for the Wolverines?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:42

- Glenn & Henning 1:43-14:28

- Henning usage 14:29-36:46

- Best running back duo at Michigan 36:47-41:33

- Moten to portal 41:34-43:51

- Running backs at Michigan 43:52-45:37

- Best RB duos in B1G East 45:38-51:04

- PFF's best returning RBs 51:05-101:59

- UM vs PSU video '22 102:00-108:55

- Future UM RBs 108:56-1:19:24

---

