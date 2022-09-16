Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M approval rating, schedule talk
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:15
- UM approval rating :16-6:14
- UM non confrence scheduling 6:15-12:53
- How long starters will play tomorrow 12:54-24:30
- UM feeling good about their first three games 24:31-32:08
- Games tomorrow to watch 32:09-39:39
- Feedback on Nebraska 44:40-50:00