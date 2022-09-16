News More News
football

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M approval rating, schedule talk

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Scarcelli 00:00-:15

- UM approval rating :16-6:14

- UM non confrence scheduling 6:15-12:53

- How long starters will play tomorrow 12:54-24:30

- UM feeling good about their first three games 24:31-32:08

- Games tomorrow to watch 32:09-39:39

- Feedback on Nebraska 44:40-50:00

