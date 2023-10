M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

How have things gone for Michigan midway through its season? Also, a preview of IU and why is James Franklin taking a shot a Michigan a month away from playing them?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:13

- UM IU 2:14-12:27

- Michigan at midway point 12:28-22:38

- Feedback 22:39-46:59

- James Franklin 47:00-58:39