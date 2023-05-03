Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M football in May
M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli goes through some Michigan Spring Game film to point out some positives from players like Kechaun Bennett, Cam Goode & Ike Iwunnah. Other topics discussed include Michigan and the NFL Draft, how coach Prime is dealing with transfers at Colorado, MSU defections & the spring transfer portal.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-1:24
- NFL Draft 1:25-13:48
- Coach Prime 13:49-17:16
- Spring Game video 17:17-45:16
- College coaching 45:17-47:12
- Trey Amos 47:13-48:49
- MSU football culture 48:50-58:26
---
