M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan is in a great spot for recruits that will be making decisions over the next few days and weeks. We talk about those players and where they are likely to end up going. Also, lots of people picking Michigan to get back to the CFB Playoffs.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:40

- Jeremiah Beasley 2:41-4:37

- Dom Nichols & feedback 4:38-11:29

- More Beasley & feedback 11:30-20:15

- Micheal Uini Elias Rudolph 20:16-23:19

- Gatlin Bair & feedback 23:20-37:04

- Feedback on recruiting 37:05-102:30

- People are high on Michigan football this year 102:31-111:05

- Matty Beniers 111:06-111:50