Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M-MSU preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Midweek Michigan Michigan State talk as the Wolverines prepare for a Saturday night tussle in East Lansing. Also, who does UM want to win between OSU & PSU?
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:25
Preparations for Saturday 1:26-9:25
Feedback 9:26-26:44
UM's two deep 26:45-34:43
UM/MSU 34:44-45:38
OSU/PSU 45:39-102:28
*UM, OSU & PSU tiebreaker goes to the record of teams that were played from the West division.
