News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M-MSU preview

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Midweek Michigan Michigan State talk as the Wolverines prepare for a Saturday night tussle in East Lansing. Also, who does UM want to win between OSU & PSU?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:25

Preparations for Saturday 1:26-9:25

Feedback 9:26-26:44

UM's two deep 26:45-34:43

UM/MSU 34:44-45:38

OSU/PSU 45:39-102:28

*UM, OSU & PSU tiebreaker goes to the record of teams that were played from the West division.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}