M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Midweek Michigan Michigan State talk as the Wolverines prepare for a Saturday night tussle in East Lansing. Also, who does UM want to win between OSU & PSU?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:25

Preparations for Saturday 1:26-9:25

Feedback 9:26-26:44

UM's two deep 26:45-34:43

UM/MSU 34:44-45:38

OSU/PSU 45:39-102:28

*UM, OSU & PSU tiebreaker goes to the record of teams that were played from the West division.