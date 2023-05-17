M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

It's easy to root for Michigan next year to win at Penn State and beat Ohio State again. What about rooting for other quarterbacks to have great years so that JJ McCarthy isn't a lock to get picked in the first round of the NFL Draft next year? I'll talk through some of the McCarthy scenarios and why he may come back for his senior season. Other things to root for include having a wide receiver get drafted early in next year's draft and having a few NFL coaches in their first year with their new club not having good years.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:18

- JJ McCarthy and the draft 2:19-16:00

- JJ feedback 16:01-32:38

- Roman Wilson 32:39-41:37

- WR feedback 41:38-48:34

- Harbaugh rooting stuff 48:35-54:02

- Feedback on show 54:03-106:06