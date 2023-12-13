Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: U-M's Christmas wish list

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A big three wishes for Michigan football for Christmas. Also, a look at who the Wolverines are interested in the transfer portal, who should stay for another year and some number crunching for the Rose Bowl.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:23

Dante Moore 1:24-16:40

Feedback 16:41-31:40

Transfer portal 31:42-36:30

Feedback 31:41-45:45

Who's coming back 45:46-57:40

Michigan Alabama numbers 57:41-1:10:31

