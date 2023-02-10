M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Trevor McCue senior editor from the M&BR joins the show. The Michigan basketball game tomorrow night against Indiana is our lead topic. Will UM beat IU? What are the Wolverines' tourney chances? We discuss the news in football of Michigan and Texas playing in Ann Arbor in '24. Who will be the starting QBs in that game? It's never too early for a UM football spring football preview. McCue previews position battles, players that will make a big jump & notes on QBs on and not on the UM football roster. We wrap things up with NIL talk.

- Terrance Williams II 00:00-:30

- Open :31-2:11

- Michigan vs Indiana 2:12-11:56

- Michigan Texas in A2 in '24 11:57-16:53

- Starting QB's or UM & UT in '24 16:54-20:35

- Early Spring Football preview position battles 20:36-27:28

- Biggest jump from young players & Woodson whiskey 27:29-31:05

- QB recruiting & backup QBs 31:06-41:55