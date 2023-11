M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Will Michigan have Jim Harbaugh on the sideline for Saturday's game at Maryland? How about the following week versus Ohio State? If there was a deal to be made to get Harbaugh with the team for the Buckeyes should UM take it? All of that plus a Michigan Maryland preview along with the news of a new QB commit.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:15

Deal or no deal 2:16-14:53

Feedback 14:54-42:56

Michigan Maryland 42:57-49:35

QB commit 49:36-59:34