M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jerry Diorio are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show to discuss the Michigan Ohio State game tomorrow. Jerry talk about his time in Ann Arbor and what it will take to beat OSU. Film analysis from Michigan v Maryland and Ohio State vs Minnesota.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-37

Youngstown to Ann Arbor :38-8:02

UM/OSU keys 8:03-19:28

Feedback 19:29-27:21

Film review Michigan Maryland 27:22-53:17

Film OSU @ Minny 53:18-1:03:53