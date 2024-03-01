Advertisement
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Undervalued players at the combine

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show. Jerry looks at the Michigan players at the combine and picks out a player or two he thinks is undervalued in terms of their NFL draft stock. Jerry also weighs in on OSU's new QB and breaks out the film of last year's U-M/OSU game to show why the Buckeyes may miss Kyle McCord under center.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:42

U-M at the combine 3:43-8:30

Undervalued U-M players 8:31-21:17

Feedback 21:23-29:50

OSU offseason 29:51-33:56

OSU QB's 33:57-42:15

U-M/OSU film with Jerry D. 42:16-48:40

