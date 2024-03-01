Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Undervalued players at the combine
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show. Jerry looks at the Michigan players at the combine and picks out a player or two he thinks is undervalued in terms of their NFL draft stock. Jerry also weighs in on OSU's new QB and breaks out the film of last year's U-M/OSU game to show why the Buckeyes may miss Kyle McCord under center.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-3:42
U-M at the combine 3:43-8:30
Undervalued U-M players 8:31-21:17
Feedback 21:23-29:50
OSU offseason 29:51-33:56
OSU QB's 33:57-42:15
U-M/OSU film with Jerry D. 42:16-48:40
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram