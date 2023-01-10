News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Unfinished business

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Blake Corum 00:00-:15

- Open :16-6:15

- Harbaugh zooms with Broncos 6:16-9:05

- Georgia rolls 9:06-15:54

- Feedback: Harbaugh, TCU & OSU 15:55-30:10

- Way too early top 25's 30:11-40:26

- Feedback: Harbaugh, this season & NFL jobs 40:27-40:48

- Players that still could come back to Michigan 40:49-56:39

- Next UM coach 56:40-1:11:39

- Caller Troy 1:11:40-1:20:48

- Harbaugh stuff 1:20:48-1:40:07

