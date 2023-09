M&BR's Dennis Fithian and Jim Scarcelli are back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Michigan teammates Jim Scarcelli and Jerry Diorio look at the UM/UNLV film and discuss what they see. Mel Tucker, the rest of the Big Ten and a look ahead to this week's game with BG are also talked about.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:18

- Mel Tucker 1:19-5:05

- Rest of Big Ten 5:06-21:05

- BG 21:06-26:35

- Film review 26:36-104:06

- Final thoughts 104:07-108:27