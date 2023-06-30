News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Upcoming recruiting decisions

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A verbal and visual list of Michigan targets and what to expect from Michigan football recruiting. Also, what do you want to see on September 2nd for UM's opener?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-4:16

- Recruiting 4:17-16:47

- Feedback: LIV tour, NIL, OSU fans, ethics & Jadyn Davis 16:48-40:26

- What will you be looking for the most on September 2nd? 40:27-59:35

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}