Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Upcoming recruiting decisions
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
A verbal and visual list of Michigan targets and what to expect from Michigan football recruiting. Also, what do you want to see on September 2nd for UM's opener?
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-4:16
- Recruiting 4:17-16:47
- Feedback: LIV tour, NIL, OSU fans, ethics & Jadyn Davis 16:48-40:26
- What will you be looking for the most on September 2nd? 40:27-59:35
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram