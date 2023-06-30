M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

A verbal and visual list of Michigan targets and what to expect from Michigan football recruiting. Also, what do you want to see on September 2nd for UM's opener?

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-4:16

- Recruiting 4:17-16:47

- Feedback: LIV tour, NIL, OSU fans, ethics & Jadyn Davis 16:48-40:26

- What will you be looking for the most on September 2nd? 40:27-59:35