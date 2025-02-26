Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Upward trajectory

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Both Michigan football and basketball have up arrows next to their names considering how the teams' prospects look right now and into the future. Recruiting may be hot for UM sooner than later with the revenue sharing and settlement date for direct compensation looming. These items plus how Detroit sports is also looking up in today's podcast.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:09

Recruiting & NIL 1:10-7:19

Jackson Cantwell 7:20-12:07

More recruiting 12:08-19:42

Feedback 19:43-28:35

U-M basketball 28:36-44:21

Detroit sports 44:22-50:47