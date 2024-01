M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Championship week continues with a parade and celebration in Ann Arbor tomorrow. Also, the NFL is waiting for Jim Harbaugh and JJ McCarthy. What are these guys thinking? Best photos from UM's run to the title.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:55

Parade 3:56-9:02

JJ 9:03-13:17

Championship week 13:18-23:22

NIL & recruiting 23:23-28:42

Harbaugh 28:43-33:34

Jim & JJ 33:35-37:17

Michigan photos 37:18-43:47

Feedback 43:48-102:20