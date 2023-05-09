Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Watch out for these two players
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
While Jim Harbaugh saying he loves cutting his grass grabbed most of the attention, in a recent interview, there were a couple of other things that the coach said that were noteworthy about this year's Michigan team. The Michigan Sports HoF candidates from this year have a big-time Maize & Blue flavor.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:21
- Harbaugh on mowing grass 2:22-7:23
- Harbaugh on this year's U-M team 7:24-10:14
- Harbaugh on winning it all 10:15-13:40
- Feedback: Alex Smith, OSU, big plays & U-M's goals 13:41-30:46
- Lott Impact Trophy 30:47-33:32
- MSHOF 33:33-56:01
---
