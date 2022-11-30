News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Wednesday Watchlist

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
Publisher
@JoshHenschke
Publisher of The Maize and Blue Review on the Rivals/Yahoo! network.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- ESPN final play audio 00:00-:15

- Open UM football celebration :16-5:14

- UM accolades 5:15-9:50

- CFB Playoff Rankings 9:51-19:30

- Playing OSU again in playoffs 19:31-31:25

- Michigan Virginia film 31:26-48:40

- Michigan football recruiting 48:41-106:11

