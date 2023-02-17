Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Weekend preview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Interesting weekend for the Maize & Blue on the hardwood and ice. U-M will welcome MSU to the Crisler Center in a game that everyone hopes can help East Lansing and the state of Michigan continue to heal after the tragedy this week. In addition to the brotherhood between the two schools, U-M will recognize its 2013 Final Four team back for a ten-year reunion. Michigan hockey will play an outdoor game against Ohio State in the Cleveland Browns stadium. That outdoor game brought up lots of feedback about sports arenas and players you remember growing up. Towards the end of this pod, we spend a half hour going over the U-M WR room. Lots of options (WRs, TEs & RBs) for Sherrone Moore as the OC for next year when it comes to pass catchers for the U-M offense.
- Open 00:00-1:50
- Moore & Partridge news 1:51-4:59
- U-M & MSU basketball game 5:00-12:57
- U-M 2013 basketball team 12:58-29:14
- Michigan hockey 29:15-39:44
- Feedback: baseball & boxing 39:45-46:18
- Michigan WR room 46:19-1:19:02
---
