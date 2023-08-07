M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

What do you want to hear out of training camp? I would like to hear Jim Harbaugh say that the kicking game is in great shape. That James Turner has extended his range and has not missed a kick. We also revisit Friday's pod and discuss which freshman can make the biggest impact this year. The pod starts with thoughts on the coach's top 25 poll.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:23

Coaches poll 1:24-8:02

Feedback 8:03-11:15

Freshman impact 11:16-20:40

What do you want to hear out of camp 20:41-33:45

Michigan recruiting 33:46-44:12

Feedback: Orji, returners, SEC, Underwood & strength & conditioning