Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What do you want to hear out of camp?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
What do you want to hear out of training camp? I would like to hear Jim Harbaugh say that the kicking game is in great shape. That James Turner has extended his range and has not missed a kick. We also revisit Friday's pod and discuss which freshman can make the biggest impact this year. The pod starts with thoughts on the coach's top 25 poll.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:23
Coaches poll 1:24-8:02
Feedback 8:03-11:15
Freshman impact 11:16-20:40
What do you want to hear out of camp 20:41-33:45
Michigan recruiting 33:46-44:12
Feedback: Orji, returners, SEC, Underwood & strength & conditioning
