Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What does U-M have to do to stay elite?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Happy Father's Day weekend. Today we ask, "What does UM have to do to stay an elite CFB program?" I have three things that they need to do. Also, what to make of Jadyn Davis out at the Elite 11? We also look at the recruiting weekend for Michigan and what Antonio Reeves would mean to the basketball program if they could land him.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-1:02

- Jadyn Davis Elite 11 1:03-14:34

- I'Marion Stewart 14:35-16:16

- What does UM have to do to stay elite? 16:17-20:46

- Recruiting weekend 20:47-30:13

- Michigan basketball 30:14-33:25

