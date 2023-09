M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

What more do you want to see from Michigan as they get set to host Bowling Green on Saturday night? I'll answer that question myself along with looking back at the history of night football games for the Wolverines. Also, a look at JJ McCarthy numbers from the first two games and a word or two about Blake Corum.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-3:25

UM/BG 3:26-9:26

Feedback 9:27-37:12

Night games 37:13-