Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What's in store for U-M in 2024?

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and answers the question -- how good will Michigan football be this year? Jerry also weighs in on the importance of the upcoming Spring Game for the Wolverines.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:05

Michigan hockey 2:06-4:55

How good will U-M football be next year? 4:56-19:25

U-M Spring Game 19:26-26:34

Feedback 26:35-51:39

---

