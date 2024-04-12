Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What's in store for U-M in 2024?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jerry Diorio joins the show and answers the question -- how good will Michigan football be this year? Jerry also weighs in on the importance of the upcoming Spring Game for the Wolverines.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-2:05
Michigan hockey 2:06-4:55
How good will U-M football be next year? 4:56-19:25
U-M Spring Game 19:26-26:34
Feedback 26:35-51:39
