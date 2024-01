M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Now that Michigan has won the Natty what is next? I'll work through the process starting with what's going on with the head coach.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-2:00

Parade 2:01-4:49

What's next 4:50-13:04

Feedback 13:05-39:54