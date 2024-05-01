Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What's next for U-M?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Former Wolverine Jim Scarcelli joins the show to discuss how recruiting is going with Michigan football. Also, Scar looks at the film of the Spring Game and identifies players that stood out like Aymeric Koumba, Jeff Persi and Nathan Ifobi.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-4:18
NFL Draft 4:19-11:37
Recruiting 11:38-36:36
Spring Game film 36:37-1:00:51
---
