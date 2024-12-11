Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: What to like about Chip Lindsey

Thoughts out of the gate on Michigan's new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey. Other things discussed are Bill Belichick, chicken tenders, goats, flag planting, Dan Campbell gambling, Michigan basketball, turnovers, Alex Orji, Davis Warren, Steve Hutchinson & Bobby Morrison.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

