M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Jim Harbaugh on team 143 00:00-2:25

- Taking the next step on offense 2:26-15:00

- Handcuffing JJ 15:01-21:00

- Taking the next step on defense & special teams 21:01-31:40

- Big Ten divisions and scheduling 31:41-39:29

- Is UM ready for PSU & OSU 39:30-44:18