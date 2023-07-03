News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Where should U-M be ranked in preseason?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football?

Michigan lost out on five-star Justin Scott to Ohio State over the weekend. Should Michigan fans stop getting their hopes up for five-star players in the future? Also, I put out a preseason top six teams and speculate how the team will move around after the first couple weeks of the season.

Breakdown

- Open 00:00-2:03

- Elias Rudolph 2:04-3:23

- Justin Scott 3:24-12:28

- Feedback on Justin Scott 12:29-48:52

- Rece Davis on UM 48:53-51:33

- My preseason top six teams 51:34-102:53

- Feedback: recruiting & preseason polls 102:54-121:15

---

