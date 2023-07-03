Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Where should U-M be ranked in preseason?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football?
Michigan lost out on five-star Justin Scott to Ohio State over the weekend. Should Michigan fans stop getting their hopes up for five-star players in the future? Also, I put out a preseason top six teams and speculate how the team will move around after the first couple weeks of the season.
Breakdown
- Open 00:00-2:03
- Elias Rudolph 2:04-3:23
- Justin Scott 3:24-12:28
- Feedback on Justin Scott 12:29-48:52
- Rece Davis on UM 48:53-51:33
- My preseason top six teams 51:34-102:53
- Feedback: recruiting & preseason polls 102:54-121:15
