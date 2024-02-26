Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Who takes a big jump next season?

Dennis Fithian • Maize&BlueReview
Director of Multimedia
@dennisfithian
Digital/pods weekdays. Going on live after every Michigan football and basketball game.

M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Lots of topics in today's pod including what player pre-spring takes the biggest jump for U-M football for next year? Other items discussed include combine numbers for certain players, how to feel about the new 12-team playoff, and what to make of the new Big Ten members joining this year from the West Coast.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:22

Players that make the big jump for U-M 1:23-13:48

Feedback 13:49-32:53

U-M basketball 32:54-35:30

Rumors & feedback 35:31-38:46

12-team playoff 38:47-57:03

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @lucasreimink

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement