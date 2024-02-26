M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Lots of topics in today's pod including what player pre-spring takes the biggest jump for U-M football for next year? Other items discussed include combine numbers for certain players, how to feel about the new 12-team playoff, and what to make of the new Big Ten members joining this year from the West Coast.

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:22

Players that make the big jump for U-M 1:23-13:48

Feedback 13:49-32:53

U-M basketball 32:54-35:30

Rumors & feedback 35:31-38:46

12-team playoff 38:47-57:03