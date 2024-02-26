Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: Who takes a big jump next season?
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Lots of topics in today's pod including what player pre-spring takes the biggest jump for U-M football for next year? Other items discussed include combine numbers for certain players, how to feel about the new 12-team playoff, and what to make of the new Big Ten members joining this year from the West Coast.
Breakdown
Open 00:00-1:22
Players that make the big jump for U-M 1:23-13:48
Feedback 13:49-32:53
U-M basketball 32:54-35:30
Rumors & feedback 35:31-38:46
12-team playoff 38:47-57:03
---
