M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan with 18 players invited to this years combine and many of those players had excellent weekends in Indy. Also, is there any reason to be worrried about UM football at the moments?

Breakdown

Open 00:00-1:04

Michigan complaining 1:05-9:07

Feedback on U-M fans, JJ & Corum 9:08-26:40

Feedback on combine, Joe Milton, key positions in football & Ron Bellamy 26:41-43:12

Usain Bolt & NFL 43:13-49:54

JJ & NFL 49:55-1:15:31