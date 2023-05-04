M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Michigan looks to add to its recruiting class this weekend with a possible commitment from a Charlotte, NC. prep. How does the current, pass & present WR group look in the Jim Harbaugh era? Hunter Dickinson makes it offical and is heading to Lawrence, Kansas.

Breakdown

- Open with a kicker 00:00-5:03

- Channing Goodwin 5:04-15:08

- Maize the 4th be with you 15:09-23:57

- E.Hausman 23:58-28:00

- Cutter Boley 28:01-35:15

- Morel mushrooms 35:16-36:20

- Harbaugh era WR's 35:21-39:53

- OSU fans/media 39:54-51:57

- Ernest Hausmann 51:58-57:24

- Feedback: OSU, Underwood & Boley 57:25-105:56

- Hunter Dickinson 105:57-1:17:07



