Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: WR and QB recruiting
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Michigan looks to add to its recruiting class this weekend with a possible commitment from a Charlotte, NC. prep. How does the current, pass & present WR group look in the Jim Harbaugh era? Hunter Dickinson makes it offical and is heading to Lawrence, Kansas.
Breakdown
- Open with a kicker 00:00-5:03
- Channing Goodwin 5:04-15:08
- Maize the 4th be with you 15:09-23:57
- E.Hausman 23:58-28:00
- Cutter Boley 28:01-35:15
- Morel mushrooms 35:16-36:20
- Harbaugh era WR's 35:21-39:53
- OSU fans/media 39:54-51:57
- Ernest Hausmann 51:58-57:24
- Feedback: OSU, Underwood & Boley 57:25-105:56
- Hunter Dickinson 105:57-1:17:07
