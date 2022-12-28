News More News
Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: X-factors vs. TCU

Josh Henschke • Maize&BlueReview
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!

Topics discussed include:

- Luke Schoonmaker 00:00-55

- Open :56-6:50

- Fiesta Bowl news 6:51-16:30

- Blake Corum tweet 16:31-18:16

- Max Duggan running & throwing 18:17-30:00

- X-factors for UM 30:01-33:18

- CFB four-team playoff data 33:19-37:26

- More X-Factors 37:27-51:50

