Good Afternoon, Michigan Football: X-factors vs. TCU
M&BR's Dennis Fithian is back with another episode of Good Afternoon, Michigan Football!
Topics discussed include:
- Luke Schoonmaker 00:00-55
- Open :56-6:50
- Fiesta Bowl news 6:51-16:30
- Blake Corum tweet 16:31-18:16
- Max Duggan running & throwing 18:17-30:00
- X-factors for UM 30:01-33:18
- CFB four-team playoff data 33:19-37:26
- More X-Factors 37:27-51:50
---
Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards
Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer
Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli, @DavisMoseley, @lucasreimink, @JaredHalus
Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify
Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube
Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram