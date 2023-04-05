Georgia has now offered, which throws in a new wrinkle into Williams’ recruitment. The four-star linebacker from Conroe (Texas) Oak Ridge visited Alabama in early March, but this still looks like Oregon is out in front. The Ducks have recruited Williams so well and he loves the coaching staff there, plus there are other connections to the program to watch. The Crimson Tide and Texas round out his top three for now. Prediction: Oregon Related: Williams on official visits

*****

Sammy Brown (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

*****

Dylan Williams (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Alabama, Oregon, Texas, Miami, UCLA, Penn State and Michigan made the final seven for the four-star linebacker who had previously been committed to USC. A few other schools could have made the list as well, but Williams wanted to finish it off at that number. The feeling is that the Ducks look strongest and his relationship with those coaches has definitely advanced, but the Hurricanes, Wolverines and Longhorns have also made big-time impressions on him. Prediction: Oregon

*****

Aaron Chiles (Rivals.com)

There was some thinking that Chiles could commit to Michigan during his multiday visit to Ann Arbor this offseason, but the Olney (Md.) Good Counsel standout decided to hold off and go through the recruiting process a little longer. Still, it might not matter. Chiles is expected back at Michigan in June and it would not be a shock at all if he makes his pledge to the Wolverines during that time. With nearly 40 total offers, other schools are trying to stay in the mix, but it looks like Michigan is way ahead. Prediction: Michigan

*****

Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Viliamu-Asa is very close with position coach James Laurinitis, so that’s why Notre Dame was so high on his list. But when Laurinitis left for Ohio State – plus the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout loved his visit to Columbus – the Buckeyes have moved way up his list. The Irish are still definitely there but have some ground to make up now, and USC is definitely still there since he plays at Bosco and a lot of top players from Southern California end up playing for the Trojans. Prediction: Ohio State

*****

Payton Pierce

There seem to be three schools mainly in the running for Pierce’s services, and depending on who you talk to the frontrunner changes among that group. Notre Dame, Oklahoma and Ohio State are the schools highest on his list, and from there it becomes a debate about whether the Irish, Sooners or Buckeyes stand out most. Oklahoma definitely makes sense from a location standpoint, but Pierce has been really enamored with Notre Dame for a long time and could be tough to turn down. This one is a very close call though. Prediction: Notre Dame

*****

Texas has been a school to watch, but it seems like the Longhorns have trailed off a little bit in recent months, and then Alabama and Baylor are two others to watch. But Texas A&M seems to have surged to the top and now feels like it has increased its lead in recent weeks. The Aggies could be too tough to catch now. Prediction: Texas A&M

*****

Kristopher Jones (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Penn State is believed to be the frontrunner for the Stafford (Va.) Mountain View standout, but Jones has taken many visits, so Florida, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan and many others cannot be counted out. However, Jones’ cousin is on the recruiting staff in Happy Valley and the Nittany Lions have been considered a frontrunner for some time. Prediction: Penn State

*****

Jordan Lockhart (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

The toughest aspect to predict where the Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco standout will end up is that he just recently reopened his recruitment and has been busy – late nights, early mornings – in airports seeing other schools. Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M and many others have joined the fray. USC and Alabama have also emerged as leading contenders after Lockhart backed off his Ole Miss pledge. This could be one of those situations where Lockhart tours the country and looks at all his options and then ends up down the road with the Trojans, but it’s still too early to tell. Prediction: USC Related: Biggest stings of March

*****

Jamonta Waller (Rivals.com)