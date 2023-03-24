Jeremy Scott (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Jeremy Scott, Ole Miss: The Rebels beat Mississippi State, Arkansas and Vanderbilt for the Jackson (Miss.) Callaway three-star receiver who has size, length and speed. He will be another weapon in coach Lane Kiffin’s offense, although I’d like to see an increase in his stats next season. ***** Ryan Jostes, Missouri: I love offensive tackles who were former tight ends because it means they can move and they have athletic ability. So many of those players end up being high NFL Draft picks, and Jostes could be one of them as he also has almost no bad weight. ***** Whit Muschamp, Vanderbilt: A coach’s son - yes, Will Muschamp is his father - who has a big-time arm, can dodge pressure in the pocket and who knows the game well, Vanderbilt is getting a very competent quarterback with a lot of skills. ***** Dion Stutts, Arkansas: In a three-man front for his high school, Stutts is playing outside, and while he’s not gap-shooting and living in the backfield, the three-star does have impressive speed and the ability to shed blocks. If there is any dancing or wasted movement by the ball carrier, Stutts is swallowing them up. ***** Duke Watson, Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets need to win battles like this for in-state prospects who are overlooked by some other Southeast schools but who have incredible production and ability. The Forsyth (Ga.) Mary Persons three-star running back carried it 200 times for 1,669 yards and 14 touchdowns last season, and he has great vision.

Davhon Keys, LSU: It felt like Oklahoma had the early edge with Texas, TCU and others in the mix, but relationships were huge for the four-star linebacker and he developed the best ones at LSU. A late Alabama offer didn’t persuade the Aledo, Texas, standout to wait, either. I do wonder about his speed a little bit in the SEC, but he has an incredible knack to knock the ball out. ***** TJ Lockhart, Mississippi State: Maybe Lockhart has been overlooked by other SEC teams because of his location in tiny Winona, Miss., but the big boy can play. At 6-foot-6 and 365 pounds, I do wonder if he moves inside in college and uses his brute force and size to handle interior defensive linemen. But with a head of steam, Lockhart can move and block at the second level, too. ***** Daniel Kaelin, Missouri: The high three-star is not just firing bombs down the field but is throwing to sophisticated routes - and right on time. While Nebraska tries to land five-star Dylan Raiola, a really talented QB from its back yard is off to Missouri and coach Eli Drinkwitz has a really talented pocket passer to work with. ***** Cedrick Bailey, NC State: Bailey was at OT7 Phoenix last weekend, and he’s incredibly tall and wiry. So, while he will be a big target for defensive ends coming off the edge, he also has the size to scan the whole field and deliver the ball. My concern might be a little ridiculous but he’s arguably throwing to better receivers now in five-stars Jeremiah Smith and Joshisa Trader than he will in Raleigh, and that’s no rip on the NC State offense. ***** Noreel White, Arkansas: The Razorbacks scored a big win here because LSU was a dream school and the in-state schools carried a lot of weight, but White developed the best relationships at Arkansas and that’s why it won out. He’s a smooth route-runner with an extra gear. He caught 49 passes for 634 yards and eight touchdowns last season, but with an elite SEC quarterback White could do even more damage. ***** Francis Brewu, Pitt: Brewu is sudden, aggressive, physical and relentless and that fits the Pittsburgh defensive tackle mold perfectly. He’s also a mid-level three-star and the Panthers have done extraordinarily well taking players who are a little undervalued and making them stars. He could be the next one.

Luca Puccinelli, Wake Forest: The three-star tight end can line up on the line or outside and I actually think he’s more effective split out where he can use his size and hands against smaller cornerbacks. He’s good either way, and while he’s not going to run 4.4 in the 40, Puccinelli also plays basketball, so the athletic ability there. ***** Demello Jones, Georgia: This is the type of player Georgia coach Kirby Smart makes into a superstar. Smart made multiple trips to Swainsboro, Ga., to recruit Jones, who plays quarterback, receiver, cornerback and safety, and Jones is one of the most natural athletes in the class. He’s ranked No. 122 nationally right now, and that might be too low. ***** Tionne Gray, Missouri: Minnesota, Oregon, Colorado, LSU and Missouri were the top five in early February, and then Oklahoma offered late to make it interesting, but the four-star defensive tackle picked the Tigers recently and it was another big recruiting win. At 6-foot-6, 305 pounds, Gray can move well, he has played a lot of defensive end and he has great athletic ability. ***** Josh Harrison, Wake Forest: The Arden (N.C.) Christ School defensive end did not have a Power Five offer sheet that would blow anyone away, but Harrison has length and speed to get outside, he can get inside on offensive tackles and then those long arms can reach to knock the ball out. The three-star lines up wide but gets to the backfield quickly and causes issues. ***** Tayshaun Burney, Wake Forest: The Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day three-star is never going to be the biggest corner but he’s one of those do-it-all mighty mite types who plays above his weight and is always around the ball. He’s a burner, too, so not many receivers in the ACC will run by him. ***** Santana Alo-Tupuola, Georgia Tech: Playing center at Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy, Alo-Tupuola is a 6-foot-2, 300-pound interior offensive lineman who is going to battle. It’s not always going to be pretty, but the three-star is not afraid to mix it up and grind down defensive linemen over a game. ***** Jordan Boyd, Georgia Tech: Listed as an outside linebacker now, it’s pretty certain Boyd will be an edge rusher in college just because of his physical size, and that’s where he mainly played in his junior season. While it doesn’t look like he has elite speed off the edge he sure does win against a lot of offensive tackles and he makes a ton of plays. ***** Eric Ingwerson, Pitt: Also a basketball player, Ingwerson is all of 6-foot-7 and he has really soft hands and good concentration to bring down passes in a crowd. Plus, he’s a major red-zone threat because of his size. Ingwerson isn’t going to run away from a lot of people in the ACC but he’s going to be a big target to move the chains.

