Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore said on Monday that he plans on letting Michigan's quarterback competition spill over into this week's practices. Moore noted that if the competition carried into Wednesday then he would feel comfortable with that, but that he "probably" plans on telling the starter that he's won the job on Thursday.

"We said we were going to give ourselves a couple practices in the week," Moore said. "If it takes Wednesday, it'll take Wednesday, and we'll probably tell the guy on Thursday."

Offensive line coach Grant Newsome met with reporters on Wednesday afternoon, and he gave the impression that Michigan still has yet to settle on a starter for Saturday's contest against Fresno State.

Newsome continued to speak highly of both Alex Orji and Davis Warren — the only two quarterbacks left in the competition.

"I feel full confidence, as I know the guys do, in either one of those guys, and truthfully even beyond them," Newsome said. "I think it's a credit to Coach Campbell and the guys in that room that it's not some kind of drastic difference depending on who the quarterback is. They all can command the huddle."

If the battle really is as tight as many coaches have implied over the past few days, many have speculated Michigan may turn to a two-quarterback system for the season opener. However, on 97.1 The Ticket on Wednesday morning, Moore admitted that Michigan wants "to hone in on the starter" for Saturday night.

As Newsome fielded questions regarding the competition, he continued to reveal no separation in the race between Orji and Warren.

"They all can command the team and command the offense. So I think we all have full confidence, players and coaches, that no matter who it is on Saturday night, they're going to be able to go out there and execute and be a leader, just like we feel the same about center, feel the same about right tackle, and I'm sure other coaches will say the same in other positions."

"I feel like we could win a national championship with either one of them. So I'm excited to see how it plays out, but I got full trust in both those guys."