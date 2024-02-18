It might not have gone how Grant Newsome drew it up but, after all he's been through, he is right where he needs to be.

Back to where it all started.

Newsome appeared to be on the fast track for an NFL career as a tackle with the Michigan football program until a horrific knee injury ended his playing career. Football was all Newsome ever knew and he found himself not sure of what his next steps were.

Until he found his coaching itch.

After being a student assistant to finish out the remainder of his football eligibility, Newsome became a Graduate Assistant with the Wolverines under Jim Harbaugh and Sherrone Moore.

Last season, he became the tight ends coach for the program and is considered one of the youngest position coaches in college football.

Now, he's officially the offensive line coach under Moore, back to where it all started.

"It was an unexpected journey," Newsome said on the latest episode of In the Trenches. "You go from playing and having a pretty bad injury and not knowing what you’re going to do with your life. I started coaching thinking I would do it while getting my master’s degree and then go off and do something else in the world, and then next thing you know, seven years later, I’d be the offensive line coach here. It’s a tremendous honor and one I don’t take lightly.

"I fully understand the responsibility to uphold the standard that’s been in that room since when you played, and even well before that and when I played, and then now with what Coach Moore has done the last three years."

For someone who was recruited by the most prestigious companies the country had to offer, Newsome had his options for what he could do with his life after football.

Football isn't quite finished with him yet and to continue his journey with the Wolverines, it was only fitting.

"It’s Michigan," Newsome said. "It’s easy to say that, but I think until you’ve been a fan of Michigan, or especially for the guys like myself who have been fortunate enough to wear the winged helmet, it means something. And it means something more than just a job, just a paycheck. This is home. There’s a responsibility that comes with that. To try to continue that tradition and uphold that standard that all the previous players and all the previous coaches that have ever been in this building.

"Once I started coaching and I really felt that, I just couldn’t walk away from it. Just a tremendous opportunity to be able to still be here and now take over the offensive line."