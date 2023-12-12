Hail! Impact has launched the 'Let's Go Zak' campaign. Partnering with Michigan players Zak Zinter and Trevor Keegan, the initiative will raise funds to support ChadTough and Hav A Sole. The campaign will also raise funding for Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for other Michigan Football players.

This joint initiative is dedicated to supporting ChadTough Defeat DIPG and Hav A Sole, while also generating funding for Name, Image, and Likeness opportunities for Michigan Football student-athletes.

Via a quote on the Hail! Impact site, Zinter said, "This project allows us to broaden our impact beyond the football field to those in need. Having previously worked with ChadTough, I'm aware of their incredible work. It's truly rewarding to transform the challenge of my injury into heightened awareness and support for such a worthy cause."

Accoring to the dedicated splash page on the Hail! Impact website;

From December 11th to December 31st, Zak and Trevor will serve as ambassadors in various promotional activities. Their aim is to utilize their NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) to enhance awareness of the remarkable missions of the ChadTough Defeat DIPG Foundation and Hav a Sole.

The initiative had already raised over $15,000 before the public launch.

Donation Breakdown:

70% of all proceeds raised will be split evenly between ChadTough Defeat DIPG and Hav a Sole to fund their critical missions.

30% of all proceeds raised will go directly to fund charitable NIL opportunities for Michigan Football.

To learn more about Hail! Impact, the 'Let's Go Zak' campaign, or to donate visit the links below.

HailImpact.org

Let's Go Zak Website