Last month Hail! Impact launched, a non-profit that works with student-athletes at the University of Michigan and local nonprofits to create NIL opportunities as well as community activism and support.

Hail! Impact was launched with the goal of supporting all student-athletes at Michigan in the most transparent way. The foundation has the public support of Michigan football head coach Jim Harbaugh.

At launch, Harbaugh said, "Hail! Impact embodies our transformational philosophy on NIL by providing valuable service opportunities to our student-athletes while simultaneously benefiting the community we call home."

In order to achieve its goals and fund its program, as a non-profit Hail! Impact will accept donations. Now, as the group has promised, Michigan fans can donate directly to Hail! Impact to support all student-athletes at Michigan with direct payments.

“Hail! Impact is incredibly proud and excited to announce the ability to support all varsity programs at The University of Michigan through our revolutionary program," Founder Chin Weerappuli said in a statement released to Maize and Blue Review. "We are the only NIL platform at Michigan that displays transparent raise thresholds for each sport that activates a tailor-made program with curated community service and education requirements."

"This first of its kind program allows fans of each program to directly support their favorite teams while also benefiting the community in the process. Each fundraiser will follow the 70-20-10 donation breakdown that was announced with Football. 70% goes directly to student-athletes, 20% to the nonprofit organization(s) the program works with, and 10% goes to fund the Leaders and Best seminar series and operating expenses for Hail!"

"Our organization believes strongly that NIL can benefit all Student-Athletes and we are committed to providing the wonderful supporters of Michigan Athletics the means to directly support all of our student-athletes while knowing where every penny of their contribution goes.”

According to the Hail! Impact website, each sport has a minimum raise threshold to activate their program. Minimum raise thresholds are clearly outlined on the donation form for each sport based on conversations with each team’s student-athletes.

For more details on Hail! Impact and how to donate to support their program, you can visit their recently launched site here;

Hail! Impact Donation Site