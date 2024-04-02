Advertisement
News More News
ago football Edit

Hail to the Podcast: Camp Intel and Frozen Four

Trevor McCue • Maize&BlueReview
Senior Editor
@trevormccue

M&BR's Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig break down the latest rumors and intel coming of spring camp for Michigan Football. The latest on Michigan's QB competition, depth and battles on the offensive line, and defensive line that keeps getting better. We also talk Michigan Hockey's big win over rival Michigan State and the program's 28th Frozen Four appearance.

---

Discuss this article with our community on our premium message boards

Not a subscriber to Maize & Blue Review? Sign up today to gain access to all the latest Michigan intel M&BR has to offer

Follow our staff on Twitter: @JoshHenschke, @Berry_Seth14, @TrevorMcCue, @DennisFithian, @BrockHeilig, @JimScarcelli

Subscribe to our podcasts: Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify

Check out Maize & Blue Review's video content on YouTube

Follow Maize & Blue Review on social media: Facebook, Twitter, TikTok, and Instagram

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement