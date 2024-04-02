Hail to the Podcast: Camp Intel and Frozen Four
M&BR's Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig break down the latest rumors and intel coming of spring camp for Michigan Football. The latest on Michigan's QB competition, depth and battles on the offensive line, and defensive line that keeps getting better. We also talk Michigan Hockey's big win over rival Michigan State and the program's 28th Frozen Four appearance.
