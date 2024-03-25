Hail to the Podcast: Camp Intel & Dusty May Hire
Trevor McCue, Josh Henschke, and Brock Heilig react to the first week of spring practices for Michigan Football. We talk early intel and give our first overreactions. Michigan Basketball has their man, hiring Dusty May. We discuss the pursuit, John Beilein's involvement, and our thoughts on the hire.
