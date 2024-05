The Maize & Blue Review crew recaps Michigan Football's record-breaking weekend at the NFL Draft. JJ McCarthy and the fit with the Vikings, Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers drafting two Wolverines, and landing spots for all 13 Michigan Wolverines. We also break down the latest intel on Michigan Football heading into the summer from insider Josh Henschke. Michigan Basketball roster is near completion, we'll discuss the work of Dusty May and how good this team can be.