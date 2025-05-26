Hail to the Podcast: Michigan Football Summer Intel

The Maize & Blue Review crew break down all the latest intel around Michigan Football heading into the summer.

Sherrone Moore and Michigan football are entering the summer and there are plenty of rumblings about new players arriving, depth chart battles, and more. We'll break down the Michigan Football depth chart and all the latest intel we've heard at each position.

New look Michigan Football offense under Chip Lindsey. Mikey Keene is back and throwing, what it means for Bryce Underwood and the QB room. Justice Haynes and Jordan Marshall lead the RB room, but two new transfers have reshaped the depth. The WR room has been about Donaven McCulley, Fred Moore, Semaj Morgan, and more. Will Anthony Simpson add to the rotation? Expectations at tight end with Marlin Klein and Hogan Hansen, and the breakout potential of Jalen Hoffman and Brady Prieskorn. The battle for left tackle is crucial with Evan Link and Andrew Babalola, but where does transfer Lawrence Hattar fit into the guard battle Nathan Efobi?

The Michigan Football defense is confident in year 2 with Wink Martindale. Rod Moore is healthy and running, but what are the expectations for his possible return and impact? Veteran defensive line with Derrick Moore, Rayshaun Benny, Damon Payne, Tre Williams. The secondary pecking order with Zeke Berry, Jyaire Hill, Shamari Earls, and more.