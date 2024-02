Josh Henschke, Trevor McCue, and Brock Heilig of Maize & Blue Review discuss all the moves, intel, and fan frustration as Sherrone Moore and Jim Harbaugh battle over staff members for the Los Angeles Chargers and Michigan Football. What do the losses of Jesse Minter and Ben Herbert mean? What clues can we get for Moore's vision for Michigan based on the staff he is contacting? Plus, we share our thoughts on Michigan Basketball's loss to MSU.