Here's how each of the first two quarters unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has turned in an impressive first half against Alabama today, holding a 16-14 lead at the break.

Freshman wideout Giles Jackson started the game off with a bang today, returning the opening kickoff 50 yards to the 50-yard line.

U-M's offense wasn't able to capitalize, however, going three-and-out after senior quarterback Shea Patterson missed a wide open junior receiver Nico Collins downfield on third down.

The Crimson Tide then took over at their own 15-yard line, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones tossed an 85-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Jerry Jeudy on Alabama's first play of the game to go up 7-0.

Jeudy beat freshman safety Daxton Hill down the field on the play.

The Maize and Blue punted on their second offensive series of the game, and Michigan's defense then forced a Crimson Tide punt as well.

U-M strung together an 85-yard drive that culminated with a seven-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks at 7:10 of the quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

The Maize and Blue tacked on to their lead with a 36-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin with nine seconds left in the quarter, putting the club up 10-7.