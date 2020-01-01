News More News
Halftime Box Score And Recap: Michigan 16, Alabama 14

Austin Fox • TheWolverine
Staff Writer
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has turned in an impressive first half against Alabama today, holding a 16-14 lead at the break.

Here's how each of the first two quarters unfolded:

The Michigan Wolverines' football team is outgaining Alabama in the first half, 286-205.
The Michigan Wolverines' football team is outgaining Alabama in the first half, 286-205. (USA Today Sports Images)
First Quarter

Freshman wideout Giles Jackson started the game off with a bang today, returning the opening kickoff 50 yards to the 50-yard line.

U-M's offense wasn't able to capitalize, however, going three-and-out after senior quarterback Shea Patterson missed a wide open junior receiver Nico Collins downfield on third down.

The Crimson Tide then took over at their own 15-yard line, and redshirt sophomore quarterback Mac Jones tossed an 85-yard touchdown pass to junior wideout Jerry Jeudy on Alabama's first play of the game to go up 7-0.

Jeudy beat freshman safety Daxton Hill down the field on the play.

The Maize and Blue punted on their second offensive series of the game, and Michigan's defense then forced a Crimson Tide punt as well.

U-M strung together an 85-yard drive that culminated with a seven-yard touchdown pass to redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks at 7:10 of the quarter, tying the game at 7-7.

The Maize and Blue tacked on to their lead with a 36-yard field goal by redshirt junior kicker Quinn Nordin with nine seconds left in the quarter, putting the club up 10-7.

Second Quarter

The Wolverines forced a third straight Alabama punt, and Michigan's offense then took over at its own 20-yard line and used up the first eight minutes of the clock.

U-M's possession ended with a 42-yard field goal by Nordin with 7:16 remaining in the quarter, extending Michigan's lead to 13-7.

The Crimson Tide then constructed an eight-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a nine-yard rushing touchdown from junior running back Najee Harris with 3:32 remaining in the half, putting Alabama up 14-13.

Michigan ended the second quarter with momentum, however, with Nordin nailing his third field goal of the game — this time from 57 yards out, tying a school record — to give the Wolverines a 16-14 lead heading into the half.

The Maize and Blue outgained Alabama in the first two quarters, 286-205, with Patterson connecting on nine of his 18 passes for 151 yards.

{{ article.author_name }}