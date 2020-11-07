The Michigan Wolverines' football team has not played well today in Bloomington, trailing 24-7 at halftime at Indiana.

It was a rough start for Michigan today in Bloomington, with the Wolverines getting the ball first to start the game but going three-and-out on the opening possession. Indiana, on the other hand, took advantage in a big way on its first drive.

The Hoosiers started at their own 26-yard line and drove 74 yards in 11 plays, capping things off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix to wideout Miles Marshall at the 8:57 mark.

The score put IU up 7-0, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green getting beat on the play. The Wolverines had a chance to answer, but instead went three-and-out on their ensuing drive.

Following a Hoosier punt, U-M strung together an impressive four-play, 78-yard drive that culminated with a 37-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton to to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson to tie the game at 7-7 at the 5:50 mark.

The series was aided by a 15-yard Indiana penalty that saw IU safety Jamar Johnson throw a punch and get ejected. Michigan's momentum didn't last long though, with the Hoosiers compiling a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Penix to senior wideout Ty Fryfogle with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.

The touchdown put the Hoosiers on top 14-7. The Maize and Blue were not able to answer on their next drive, however, going three-and-out.