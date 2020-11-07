Halftime Box Score/Recap: Indiana 24, Michigan 7
The Michigan Wolverines' football team has not played well today in Bloomington, trailing 24-7 at halftime at Indiana.
Here's how the first two quarters unfolded.
First Quarter
It was a rough start for Michigan today in Bloomington, with the Wolverines getting the ball first to start the game but going three-and-out on the opening possession. Indiana, on the other hand, took advantage in a big way on its first drive.
The Hoosiers started at their own 26-yard line and drove 74 yards in 11 plays, capping things off with a 13-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Michael Penix to wideout Miles Marshall at the 8:57 mark.
The score put IU up 7-0, with redshirt sophomore cornerback Gemon Green getting beat on the play. The Wolverines had a chance to answer, but instead went three-and-out on their ensuing drive.
Following a Hoosier punt, U-M strung together an impressive four-play, 78-yard drive that culminated with a 37-yard touchdown pass from redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Milton to to sophomore receiver Cornelius Johnson to tie the game at 7-7 at the 5:50 mark.
The series was aided by a 15-yard Indiana penalty that saw IU safety Jamar Johnson throw a punch and get ejected. Michigan's momentum didn't last long though, with the Hoosiers compiling a seven-play, 75-yard drive that ended with a 24-yard touchdown pass from Penix to senior wideout Ty Fryfogle with 1:41 remaining in the quarter.
The touchdown put the Hoosiers on top 14-7. The Maize and Blue were not able to answer on their next drive, however, going three-and-out.
Second Quarter
The second quarter started out as a punt fest, with both teams trading punts to begin the stanza. The Hoosiers extended their 14-7 lead at the 6:53 mark of the quarter when kicker Charles Campbell nailed a 52-yard field goal to make the score 17-7.
The Wolverines' offense continued to stall on their ensuing possession, going three-and-out. They had a chance to extend their drive on a third down play, but sophomore tight end Erick All dropped a wide open pass.
The onslaught continued when IU took over, with Penix finding redshirt junior tight end Peyton Hendershot in the end zone from a yard out with just 56 seconds remaining to put Indiana up 24-7.
Michigan then tried to pick up some momentum before halftime by driving to midfield, but was forced to punt when Milton was sacked on third down.
Indiana chose not to potentially try to add points on its final drive of the quarter, but decided to take a knee and take its 24-7 lead into the break.
