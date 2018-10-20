First quarter

Michigan won the toss and chose to receive to start the game, but punted on its opening possession.

MSU then started at its own 21-yard line, but also wound up having to punt after its drive was stalled by a sack from junior linebacker Josh Uche on third down.

The Wolverines got the ball back at their own 16-yard line, and that's when the floodgates opened — literally.

The game was delayed at 12:32 PM, and a heavy/rain snow mix ensued.

The clash was finally resumed following an hour and 15-minute weather delay.

Second quarter

The Wolverines got the second quarter started off with a bang, when junior quarterback Shea Patterson found sophomore wideout Nico Collins in the back of the end zone for a six-yard score, putting the Maize and Blue up 7-0.

Following the touchdown, the second quarter turned into a punt fest.

Seven straight punts ensued (four by MSU, three by Michigan), before redshirt sophomore kicker Quinn Nordin entered the game to attempt a 36-yard field goal at the 4:07 mark of the quarter.

He missed, however, and the score remained 7-0.

Three more punts occurred following Nordin's miss, and that's when the teams entered the locker room.

Takeaways

The first half was dominated by the Wolverines, holding a 170-49 advantage in yardage.

However, they couldn't capitalize whenever they got good field position — Michigan had two possessions that started in MSU territory and didn't score on either one.

The defense has done its job, though, holding the Spartans to just 38 yards through the air and 11 on the ground.

Redshirt junior quarterback Brian Lewerke has had an especially tough go of it, completing just three of his 13 throws.

Considering how well U-M's defense is playing, one would have to think it would have to feel pretty good if its offense can grab a two-touchdown lead.